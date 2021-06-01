BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile injured in St. Charles Parish shooting, person of interest arrested

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says a juvenile has been injured in a shooting Monday...
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile has been injured in a shooting Monday night.
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW SARPY, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile has been injured in a shooting Monday night.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on 9th Street near East Easy Street in New Sarpy around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A person of interest has been taken into custody and the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says there is currently no threat to the general public at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

