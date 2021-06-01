NHC leaders improving forecasts as we start hurricane season 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve been anticipating the inevitable and now it’s here. Tuesday, June 1 is the official start of hurricane season 2021.

After a dramatic, record-breaking 2020 hurricane season with 30 named storms, the above-average prediction for 2021 can be anxiety-producing, but better model forecasts can make each storm a little less stressful.

Models are improving each year and some major upgrades should show up in this season’s forecast.

“You know last year the GFS had a pretty successful year in forecasting track. It did a little better than the European on forecast times,” Mike Brennan, Branch Chief at the National Hurricane Center, says.

Traditionally, the European model had the edge on accuracy.

More: Hurricane season begins June 1; forecast calls for above-average season

“The newer GFS just went into operations a few weeks ago it has a model top that goes way up higher into the atmosphere. It does a better job of detecting storm formation,” Brennan explains.

Often referred to as the American model, the Global Forecasting System (GFS) will also get more detailed data going into its calculations this season. Brennan said it will utilize more of the information from hurricane hunters.

“That’s really new. We’re going to get the flight level data and the winds from the aircraft that are going to actually be assimilated into the GFS,” he said.

Better information into the calculations means better forecasts out.

2021 Hurricane Season names (WVUE FOX 8)

Intensity forecasts have more room for improvement.

“They do have the ability now to show some of those really extreme intensification rates like we saw in Laura for example, but one of the challenges we have is they don’t do it consistently,” Brennan says.

Storm surge is often the most damaging and deadly part of a hurricane, specific to each storm and where it makes landfall. NHC Director Ken Graham says storm surge models will be much improved this season.

Graham said the upgrade will help provide more detail for each storm.

“We now can put detailed information about the storm structure; the actual size of the storm; the structure of the wind field into that model. So we’re not only going to get more accurate information, it’s going to be farther out in time,” Graham says.

Even with the best forecast and modeling, being ready to respond during a threat will always be the most important step you can take during hurricane season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.