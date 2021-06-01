BBB Accredited Business
Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of I-12

An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.
An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.(St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.

The accident occurred between Lacombe and Airport Road.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is currently on scene.

We are currently on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-12 Eastbound between Lacombe and Airport Road. An 18...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Monday, May 31, 2021

The truck, which was carrying isopropyl alcohol, had a small leak but officials say the leak is under control.

According to Louisiana State Police, the truck ran off of the roadway before overturning.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.

