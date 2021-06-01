Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of I-12

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.

The accident occurred between Lacombe and Airport Road.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is currently on scene.

We are currently on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-12 Eastbound between Lacombe and Airport Road. An 18... Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Monday, May 31, 2021

The truck, which was carrying isopropyl alcohol, had a small leak but officials say the leak is under control.

According to Louisiana State Police, the truck ran off of the roadway before overturning.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.