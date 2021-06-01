BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has now decided to remain in the SEC and stay close to home by transferring to Georgia, according to a report by Rusty Mansell with 247Sports.

The sophomore from Marietta, Ga. was a top five prospect coming out of high school.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gilbert briefly committed to Florida before re-entering the portal.

During his freshman season in Baton Rouge, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri watches his team practice on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
LSU continues preps for Eugene Regional; Torina shares great respect for Mainieri
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU looks to make one last NCAA Tournament run before Mainieri retires
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
Tulane last made the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
Tulane falls to USF in AAC semi-finals