Southeastern stabbing suspect formally charged with attempted murder

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend eight times on campus, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Johnson, 18, of Folsom, is scheduled for arraignment on June 17. The charges come from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office after receiving an investigation report from the SLU campus police.

LeBlanc said that Perrilloux’s office received the report from campus police about two weeks ago.

On April 3, Johnson allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Draven Upchurch, an LSU student visiting over Easter weekend, in her dorm room for reasons unknown at this time.

The original campus police report stated that both Johnson and Upchurch received medical attention from North Oaks Medical Center after the incident was reported. Johnson was discharged that night, the report said.

Upchurch received major surgeries following the incident to recover from blood loss and to have vital organs but has made a full recovery.

