BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Southeastern stabbing suspect formally charged with attempted murder

Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged...
Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend eight times on campus, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend eight times on campus, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Johnson, 18, of Folsom, is scheduled for arraignment on June 17. The charges come from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office after receiving an investigation report from the SLU campus police.

LeBlanc said that Perrilloux’s office received the report from campus police about two weeks ago.

On April 3, Johnson allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Draven Upchurch, an LSU student visiting over Easter weekend, in her dorm room for reasons unknown at this time.

The original campus police report stated that both Johnson and Upchurch received medical attention from North Oaks Medical Center after the incident was reported. Johnson was discharged that night, the report said.

Upchurch received major surgeries following the incident to recover from blood loss and to have vital organs but has made a full recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

Creator of the iconic New Orleans cartoon characters Vic and Nat'ly, artist and writer Bunny...
Bunny Matthews, creator of cartoon characters Vic and Nat’ly, passes away
UPDATE: Orleans coroner identifies 12-year-old girl killed in 9th Ward triple shooting
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announces the death of Detective Stephen Arnold. Detective Arnold was a...
TODAY: Funeral for JPSO Detective Stephen Arnold
Summer Lyric Theater
Summer Lyric Theater