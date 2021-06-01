BBB Accredited Business
UPDATE: Orleans coroner identifies 12-year-old girl killed in 9th Ward triple shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed Sunday night while attending a graduation party.

The girl has been identified as Todriana Peters. She and two others were shot around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Delery Street in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

A 19-year-old male is currently in critical condition, according to NOPD.

Police say the third victim, age and gender still unknown, was also taken to a hospital.

