BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton(Canton Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was shot by their two-year-old sibling Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

CPD says the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, the nine-year-old was shot in the head and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Child protective services are on the way to interview the parents.

Police say they could face charges.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

Firefighters from several agencies in St. Tammany Parish work to extinguish a house fire on...
Firefighters battling large house fire in Lacombe
Man killed in collision with semi
Wednesday Afternoon Headlines
Wednesday Afternoon Headlines
Markez Delmont Smith
Man arrested, charged after major fire at the McComb Railroad Depot
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish home struck with bullets, sheriff’s office says