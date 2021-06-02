BBB Accredited Business
Bill allowing La. residents to carry concealed firearms without permit heads to governor’s desk

Concealed carry permits for handguns must now be completed 100% in-person.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would allow gun owners in Louisiana to carry concealed firearms without a permit is now headed to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

On Wednesday, June 2, the Senate voted 27-9 in favor of changes made by the House to the bill authored by state Sen. Jay Morris (R - Monroe).

If the bill is signed into law, anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without the need of a permit, unless they are restricted by law from having a firearm.

Gun owners in Louisiana who wished to concealed carry a firearm would no longer be required to take a nine-hour gun safety course, get a background check, or pay a fee to the Louisiana State Police for a concealed carry permit.

Gov. Edwards has said he intends to veto the bills.

Both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature passed the bill with veto-proof majorities. However, it’s unclear if lawmakers will attempt to override the governor’s veto.

