Bruce: Rounds of rain through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Rain chances are on the way up and here to stay for several days. We’ll have off and on storms throughout the day, and a few downpours could lead to localized street flooding. Storm coverage may be a little less for Thursday and Friday, but the daily chance for rain will remain.

Bruce: Grab the umbrella as rain chances get higher and higher as we approach the weekend. The muggies are back as well. pic.twitter.com/gVyDa0Qg9d — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 2, 2021

An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.

We’re officially in hurricane season now, but thankfully all is quiet in the Tropical Atlantic.

