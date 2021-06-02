Directors, parents encouraged by positive start to summer camps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With two school-age children, Angelina Vicknair with New Orleans Mom said the school year was a taxing one.

“Especially in the Fall being required to wear a mask outside for recess was a lot for my 10-year-old it just wore on him and took a toll on him throughout the day,” said Vicknair.

Now during the Summer months, she says she’s noticed a complete change in her kids, especially given their first day at summer camp.

“They went to camp talking their heads off then they got in the car they talked about what they did and then they all just sort of sat there like so tired,” said Vicknair.

The governor announced lifting the mask requirement for schools, leaving it up to the individual school districts. Vicknair says she’s noticed how much her children enjoy the relaxed restriction.

“They are loving it. They are really enjoying they have a bar and they get to swim archery stem, it’s really interacted they keep them busy all day,” said Vicknair.

Hosting more than 50 summer camps across the area, the Archdiocese says summer camps are very popular this year, some parents inquiring about them since the start of the year.

“I know there’s a lot of demand and a lot of excitement,” said Dr. RaeNell Houston.

Superintendent of Catholic schools Dr. Raenell Houston says summer camps are arguably even more important given the pandemic school year to keep school-aged children engaged and active.

“Since Covid last year a lot of our kids were isolated for so long some suffered from not having that engagement in the classroom with their peers and their teachers,” said Houston.

However, many families recognized this and quickly signed up especially as Houston says they too lifted the mask requirement for their Summer camps.

“We’re not requiring masks as determined by the department of health but it is optional families choose to send their kids to camp with a mask we will respect their wishes,” said Houston.

“Me and my kids are both happy there and camp and even more happy they don’t have to wear masks inside, outside,” said Vicknair.

The Vicknair’s schedule now promises lots of drop-offs and pickups, but Vicknair says they wouldn’t change it considering last year.

“The outlook is good for my children it may be tiring for us but they are enjoying their time,” said Vicknair.

Vicknair says it’s likely difficult to get into a summer camp, but says parents can use their resource they wrote up on New Orleans Mom online or call the camp directly.

