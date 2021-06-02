Episode 8 The David Bernard Podcast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this episode of the podcast, I spoke with hurricane scientist Dr. Jeff Masters. We discuss the increase in Atlantic storms that are rapidly intensifying. Storms like Harvey, Irma, Michael and Laura all became monster storms less than 48 hours before landfall. What are the ramifications for Southeast Louisiana and our time to evacuate from severe hurricanes?

We also talked about the Mississippi River and the dangers of storm surge. Barry in 2019 was a potential nightmare scenario. An unusually high Mississippi River during hurricane season when it’s typically much lower.

You will also want to hear about Dr. Masters literal near death experience flying into Category 5 Hurricane Hugo in 1989 as a scientist about a Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

Dr. Jeff Masters helped found the popular website Weather Underground and authored the very popular blog Category 6. He’s also flown as a NOAA scientist with the Hurricane Hunters back in the 1980s. Today you can find his blogs at the Yale Climate Connections website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.