Firefighters battling large house fire in Lacombe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LACOMBE (WVUE) -Firefighters from several agencies in St. Tammany Parish work to extinguish a house fire on Bell Park Road in Lacombe.
It is not known if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
Information is limited. FOX 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.
