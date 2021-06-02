BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters battling large house fire in Lacombe

Firefighters from several agencies in St. Tammany Parish work to extinguish a house fire on...
Firefighters from several agencies in St. Tammany Parish work to extinguish a house fire on Bell Park Road in Lacombe, La.(St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
LACOMBE (WVUE) -Firefighters from several agencies in St. Tammany Parish work to extinguish a house fire on Bell Park Road in Lacombe.

It is not known if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Information is limited. FOX 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

