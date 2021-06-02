BBB Accredited Business
June rains are here

Heavy downpours are possible at times
Heavy downpours are possible at times all week
Heavy downpours are possible at times all week(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - June is typically one of our wettest months and it is going to start just like that. There’s a good chance for storms on Wednesday and a few downpours could cause some street flooding in spots. Storm coverage may be a little less for late week but the daily chance for rain will remain.

An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by the weekend and possibly into next week. Storms look much more likely especially by Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.

Today is the beginning of the 2021 hurricane season and all is quiet in the Tropical Atlantic.

