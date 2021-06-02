BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU baseball departs for NCAA Regional in Oregon

The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team was greeted by some faithful fans as they departed Baton Rouge for Oregon.

The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in...
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)

LSU will travel to Eugene, Ore. to play in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The #3 seed Tigers will play #2 seed Gonzaga at 9 p.m. CST Friday, June 4.

RELATED: LSU continues preps for Eugene Regional; Torina shares great respect for Mainieri

The game will be televised on ESPN3.

The regional is a double-elimination round. If LSU wins Friday night, they’ll play the winner of #1 seed Oregon and #4 seed Central Connecticut State at 9 p.m. CST Saturday, June 5.

RELATED: Jags set to leave for Austin Regional on Wednesday

If LSU loses its first game, it will play the loser of Oregon vs. Central Connecticut State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

WAFB’s Kevin Batiste will be in Eugene, Ore. covering the Tigers’ progress in the regional. You can follow Kevin as he covers the LSU baseball team in the Eugene regional on Twitter by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting