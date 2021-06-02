BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU continues preps for Eugene Regional; Torina shares great respect for Mainieri

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball Tigers are continuing to prepare for head coach Paul Mainieri’s last NCAA Tournament appearance and the final games of his coaching career.

Mainieri, of course, announced Friday, May 28, that he’ll be retiring when the season ends.

LSU got some more cuts in Tuesday afternoon, before leaving Wednesday for the trip of more than 2,400 miles to the NCAA Regional in Eugene, Ore.

The Tigers will face Gonzaga on Friday, June 4, at 9 p.m. (Baton Rouge time).

LSU head softball coach Beth Torina, whose season just ended in heartbreaking fashion against Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional at Tiger Park, shared the great respect she has for Mainieri.

“He is a legend,” said Torina. “Not only at LSU but in the sport of baseball. He is an incredible man, an incredible friend, incredible mentor. He could be in the biggest series and he’ll still reach out to a softball coach down the road and give some encouragement. He’s been a great friend. And LSU has expectations through the roof ... created by Skip but created by him, too.”

Torina is the special guest on the Jacques Talk podcast available Wednesday, June 2. It is a great 20-minute chat about all things LSU softball and more.

It will be available on the WAFB YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU looks to make one last NCAA Tournament run before Mainieri retires
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
Tulane last made the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
Tulane falls to USF in AAC semi-finals