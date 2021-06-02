BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Medical marijuana expansion backed by Louisiana lawmakers

(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will be able to offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients within months.

The bill was given final passage Wednesday by lawmakers trying to give residents cheaper marijuana options to alleviate their medical conditions.

The legislation by Republican Rep. Tanner Magee was sent to the governor’s desk with a 76-17 House vote Wednesday. The Senate earlier had approved the measure with a 23-14 vote. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has signaled he will sign the proposal.

Magee’s bill will add raw marijuana in smokable form to a list of products already available for sale at Louisiana’s medical marijuana dispensaries.

The expansion will start in January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

Siegen Lane flooding
President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding
A Hammond woman that was originally the victim of a residential burglary has been arrested by...
Woman victimized in home burglary arrested for armed robbery against the suspect days later, Tangipahoa authorities say
Rain chances increase over the weekend
June rains are here
Plaza Towers Update
Plaza Towers Update
Cruise ship safety protocols
Cruise ship safety protocols