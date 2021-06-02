NOPD: Two injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Central City that has left two people injured.

Police responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and South Saratoga Street just after 7 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

