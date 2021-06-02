BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from The White House:

WASHINGTON - Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from May 17 to May 21, 2021.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the parishes of Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John E. Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

A Hammond woman that was originally the victim of a residential burglary has been arrested by...
Woman victimized in home burglary arrested for armed robbery against the suspect days later, Tangipahoa authorities say
Evening news update for Wed., June 2 at 5 p.m.
Evening news update for Wed., June 2 at 5 p.m.
FBI raid at Magnolia Mansion
FBI raid at Magnolia Mansion
Rain chances increase over the weekend
June rains are here