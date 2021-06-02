St. Tammany Parish home struck with bullets, sheriff’s office says

ALTON (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are currently investigating after a home in the Alton community near Slidell was struck by gunfire early Wednesday (June 2) morning.

Deputies were called to a home in the 62000 block of North 11th Street in Alton around 6 a.m. in reference to gunshots.

The home was occupied at the time but no one was injured.

The investigation is still in its early stages and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who saw anything or who lives in the area, has cameras that may have captured images of the perpetrators arriving or fleeing the area or who has information about this crime, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338

