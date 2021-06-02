Woman victimized in home burglary arrested for armed robbery against the suspect days later, Tangipahoa authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond woman that was originally the victim of a residential burglary has been arrested by Tangipahoa Parish deputies for committing armed robbery against the suspect accused of breaking into her home, said Chief Jimmy Travis.

Tytianna Sims, 23, reported a burglary at her residence on Haynes, Road and detectives were able to identify Rory Brett Welda, 29, of Livingston, as the suspect.

Days later on May 25, Sims reported to deputies that Welda was nearby her residence on Mallard Drive. Deputies arrested Welda shortly after her report, Travis said.

While Welda was questioned by detectives, it was revealed that he was stranded in the location because Sims and her boyfriend, identified as Tavi Roach, 42 of New Orleans, attacked him and his girlfriend before holding them at gunpoint to take their cell phones and car keys.

Sims was arrested on May 27 following a search warrant at her Haynes Road residence. She was arrested for armed robbery, one count of possession of a schedule II substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm.

Roach is still at large and is wanted on one count of armed robbery.

Anyone with information that could lead to locating Roach is asked to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-902-2036. Detective Russell Walker is the lead investigator on this case.

