After Further Review: Five takes on Saints June checklist

It’s a scaled down version with no on-field work, but the Saints are still in the midst of OTA’s this month. This week marked their second week of whatever work they were doing. They will wrap it up at some point in June.

Take Two: Sign draft class

The Saints six player draft class remains unsigned. It will take around $2.5 million in cap space to make room for them. As of Thursday, the Saints have just over $300K in space meaning they can’t sign the class without making a significant move to create cap space.

Take Three: Extensions?

The most obvious way for the Saints to get that cap room is to extend Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore or Marcus Williams who all carry high cap numbers. Getting all three done would be ideal but not realistic. However, all they need is one done in order create the space to sign the draft class.

Of those three, Ramczyk will likely be the one that resets the market at his position. Lattimore is obviously dealing with some legal issues so it may not be at the top of the priority list to get his done right now. It will also be interesting to see where Williams’ value lands in the hierarchy of free safety contracts in the NFL.

Take Four: Filling Holes

It may be June but there are still some significant holes to fill on this Saints roster. None are bigger than the one at cornerback. They still need to add a veteran either through free agency or a trade. The team does not have a clear-cut starter opposite of Lattimore. There’s also a case to be made for linebacker, defensive tackle and wide receiver.

Take Five: Other observations

- Making a trade after June 1st makes sense for certain teams and players because the cap hit can be spread over two seasons instead of one.

- The Saints roster currently has 85 players signed. They’ll need to 90 for training camp in late July.

