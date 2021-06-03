Bruce: Rain chances continue into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the next 5 to 6 days , rain chances will remain higher that the average typical June pattern. Any one of there showers or storms could cause brief downpours. Otherwise, it will be typically warm and humid.

Bruce: Midday Thursday snapshot. It's June and right on que rain chances will be around through the afternoon. Warm and muggy air sticks around as well. Grab an umbrella! pic.twitter.com/3SLuN5Qq0e — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 3, 2021

An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by the weekend and possibly into next week. Extra storm activity looks most likely Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.

Storms could linger into Tuesday of next week with less storminess by midweek.

