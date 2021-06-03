Bruce: Rain chances continue into the weekend
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the next 5 to 6 days , rain chances will remain higher that the average typical June pattern. Any one of there showers or storms could cause brief downpours. Otherwise, it will be typically warm and humid.
An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by the weekend and possibly into next week. Extra storm activity looks most likely Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.
Storms could linger into Tuesday of next week with less storminess by midweek.
