BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time since January, the seven-day average pace of vaccinations in the United States fell below one million doses per day on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 808,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered since Wednesday.

More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just under 137 million Americans, or about 41%, are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations among children between the ages of 12 and 15 is about 75,000 per day.

Public health experts say even though the rate of COVID-19 infections is falling, it’s still very important to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding
Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app