BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Human remains found in wooded area in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish detectives have discovered human remains just north of Yankee Canal in a...
Lafourche Parish detectives have discovered human remains just north of Yankee Canal in a wooded area of Golden Meadow.(Google Maps)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway in Lafourche Parish after detectives discovered human remains on Wednesday.

Sheriff Craig Webre says the remains were found in a wooded area of Golden Meadow just north of Yankee Canal on June 2.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

JPSO deputies say a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Metairie Thursday...
Woman killed in Metairie shooting, JPSO confirms
Thursday morning headlines - June 3
Thursday morning headlines - June 3
Woman killed in Metairie shooting
Woman killed in Metairie shooting
Next 3 Days
Shelby: Storm chances increase this weekend