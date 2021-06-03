Human remains found in wooded area in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway in Lafourche Parish after detectives discovered human remains on Wednesday.

Sheriff Craig Webre says the remains were found in a wooded area of Golden Meadow just north of Yankee Canal on June 2.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

