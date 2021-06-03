BBB Accredited Business
LSU welcomes football recruits back on campus

LSU has 13 commits in their 2022 recruiting class.
LSU has 13 commits in their 2022 recruiting class.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 15 months, football recruits were allowed back on LSU’s campus to check out their world class facilities. The 2022 class currently has 13 commits, and those numbers should expand with four and five-star recruits meeting with Orgeron in-person.

LSU’s head coach expressed his excitement for the NCAA recruiting dead period ending on “Off The Bench.”

“I just came in the office ready. There’s a lot of things that gotta go into a visit. We have a tremendous staff. A great group of guys that we’re going to be recruiting together for the first time. I’m excited. There’s a lot of energy around the building, and it’s all hands on deck. Everybody in the building recruits. Everybody is signed to a certain group of young men. So when they come into the office for the first time, the first thing they do is visit with me. Then they go to academics, then they go on a tour, then they go to football practice. It’s very well organized,” said Ed Orgeron.

On the field, LSU opens their 2021 season on the road at UCLA. A contest you can see right here on FOX 8 come September 4th.

“We’re going to be ready to go, but listen, I know I’ve talked to a lot of fans. The people are going to be out there at the Rose Bowl. One of the greatest venues to play at. UCLA, we watched them, they’re a good football team. Chip Kelly is going to turn his program around. We’re going to leave on Thursday night. Our football team is going to be well prepared. We need some Tigers in that stadium,” said Orgeron.

LSU is currently a 4-point favorite over the Bruins.

