BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU to hire BR native Brad Davis as new O-line coach

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has reportedly found his new offensive line coach not even 24 hours after the Tigers departed ways with James Cregg on Wednesday, June 2. According to Fox Sports Bruce Feldman and Brody Miller with The Athletic, LSU is expected to hire Brad Davis as the new o-line coach.

Davis is a native of Baton Rouge and spent one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Previously, Davis was a coach at Southern Lab from 2003-2004 before his coaching career took off.

RELATED: LSU football parts ways with offensive line coach James Cregg

Before joining the Razorbacks, Davis was the offensive line coach at Missouri for two seasons and helped the Tigers offensive line pave the way to gaining 374.3 yards per game, including 151.7 yards on the ground in 2019.

In 2017, Davis spent the season with the Florida Gators and led a young squad that finished the season without any seniors among the team’s two-deep. During that season, the Gators ran for 165-plus yards in six straight games during the season, the longest such streak since 2009.

Davis, a graduate of Belaire High School, played for the Oklahoma Sooners and was part of two Big 12 championship teams and the 2000 national championship team. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 2002.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7.
All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7
Dawson Odums
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Southeastern Lions
Southeastern’s aggressive approach pays off in Riverbell Classic
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
Riverbell Classic
Riverbell Classic comes with playoff implications for Nicholls and Southeastern