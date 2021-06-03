BBB Accredited Business
Woman allegedly stole $380k from former employer to go on vacations, shop

Katie Hebert allegedly stole over $380,000 from a former employer to pay for family vacations...
Katie Hebert allegedly stole over $380,000 from a former employer to pay for family vacations and other personal things.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars facing felony theft charges after detectives say she stole more than $380,000 from her employer over a two-year span.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, Katie Hebert, 35, of Bourg, La., was arrested on Wednesday, June 2.

Detectives say Hebert was a former employee for an oilfield-related company and was assigned to manage the company’s credit card account.

Over the past two years, Hebert allegedly used credit cards in the names of employees who were no longer employed by the company. Detectives say she used the cards to pay for family vacations, shopping, flights, and more.

The total amount of charges was over $380,000.

In an interview, Hebert reportedly admitted to making fraudulent transactions.

Hebert faces two counts of felony theft, two counts of access device fraud, and two counts of bank fraud. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

