Woman killed in Metairie shooting, JPSO confirms

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead following an early Thursday morning shooting in Metairie, officials say.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at an apartment in the 100 block of Houma Boulevard around 4 a.m. on June 3.

The woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment and pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO deputies say a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Metairie Thursday...
JPSO deputies say a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Metairie Thursday morning, June 3.(WVUE)

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Sheriff Lopinto says there is no suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

