Woman steals car with two kids in backseat; rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The victim and the clerk working at the Eastside Cash and Carry are still shaken. Everything unfolded just before 2 Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the gas station on Chef Menteur Highway. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a woman, first try to get into a vehicle as a man was pumping gas. The man caught her and he pulled the woman out of his vehicle and physically punched and pushed her to the ground. The suspect simply got up and walked away. Moments later, she runs up to a Gray Nissan Rouge and jumps in. The car was running. Two children, 8 and 11 years old were in the backseat. Their parents were inside the store. The kids jumped out as the suspect took off in the vehicle, rolling over the little boys leg. The cashier tells FOX 8, the kids came running inside screaming for help.

“So, when the child ran in and said, momma somebody just hopped in the car, everybody came running outside. She had pulled off by then, and I’m just holding them. I said go, go behind your car. I have the kids. It made me cry. I held him because he said he had asthma. His heart was beating so fast to where they were just shivering. They held me so tight because they were in shock,” says the clerk.

The child’s mother told FOX 8 her little boy’s leg is swollen and red. She says her kids are traumatized by what happened. She just wants police to find the suspect. If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.

