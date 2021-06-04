After an act of arson destroys historic site, McComb City Railroad Depot Museum picks up the pieces

MCCOMB, Miss. (WVUE) - An act of arson has destroyed most of the McComb City Railroad Depot Museum, wiping out artifacts that detailed the station’s 120-year history in the city and as a former major stop on the City of New Orleans passenger railroad, according to police.

Executive Director Ralph Price said that the museum is looking to collect everything possible in insurance and rebuild.

“I want to let you know that we have had an opportunity to view the condition of the inside of the Depot, and we are very encouraged by what we have seen,” Price wrote on social media. “Most, if not all, of the artifacts on the southernmost rooms of the building, which is where our Museum originated, are intact and can be used again!”

While Price is optimistic about what can be salvaged, a majority of the former station’s once pristinely preserved structure was destroyed by fire.

Officials say that the fire started on the north side of the building where the museum’s office and archives are and spread further south, destroying the Amtrak waiting room in the middle part of the building, according to the Enterprise-Journal Newspaper.

Firefighters said that they were able to save some of the south sides of the building by managing to trap the fire in the attic in an effort to stop the spread.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that Markez Belmont Smith, 20, of McComb, was charged with first-degree arson early Tuesday afternoon> Police say that he confessed to the crime and said he did it out of anger in reaction to his mother kicking him out of the house.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the blaze had intentionally been set after looking over the ruins Wednesday morning, the newspaper reported.

Though so much has been lost, there is only one path to take, according to Price; forward.

“I realize the emotions that accompany a tragic loss such as this can be overwhelming, but we are working very hard on the difficult step-by-step process that must be followed to recover from this, and to rebuild, which we will,” Price said.

