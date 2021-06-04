FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows moments before and after fatal French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In a Fox 8 exclusive, we obtained surveillance video that shows the disturbing moments before and after a fatal French Quarter shooting.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 7 p.m. Thursday a man inside a residence heard banging on the door in the 500-block of Dauphine Street, got a gun, and opened the door. Police say the victim entered the residence, and then lunged toward the man inside. That’s when police say the man inside of the residence shot him.

At 6:58 p.m., the surveillance video shows the 29-year-old victim knocking on a door across the street. At times he’s stumbling, leaning on the building, even dropping his hat. He knocks on the door for nearly 5 minutes. Then, he crosses the street, and knocks on another door before making his way to the homeowner’s residence.

At 7:04 p.m., that door opens, he walks in and within 2 seconds, it’s apparent from the reaction of bystanders across the street a shot was fired. They quickly duck for cover then start running as the victim’s body falls out of the door.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified died on the scene.

We spoke with a man who came out of the residence Friday morning, he was visibly upset.

“I haven’t even begun to wrap my head around how to move forward from this,” he said.

The NOPD says based on the investigation and circumstances of the incident, no charges will be filed against the man inside of the residence at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.