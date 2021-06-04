BBB Accredited Business
Jags shutout in opening round to Texas 11-0

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Tx. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars dropped the opening round game of the NCAA Tournament to the No. 2 overall seed Texas Longhorns 11-0 on Friday, June 4. The Longhorns out hit the Jags 14-to-4, it was the fifth shutout of the season for Texas.

The Longhorns have gone undefeated on the season, 31-0 when scoring five or more runs. Tristian Stevens threw seven shutout innings for Texas, striking out six batters and allowing four hits.

Mitchell Daly led the way for the Longhorns with three RBI, including his bases-clearing double in the bottom of the second inning to give Texas a 5-0 lead. Moss Bluff, La. native Silas Ardoin was 2-for-4 at the plate, including two RBI. Two other Longhorns also drove in two runs.

Southern will play the loser of the Fairfield and Arizona State game on Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m.

