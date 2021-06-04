BBB Accredited Business
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex's boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex

Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has died after a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

The 24-year-old was fatally wounded at the complex following a fight with another man. He has been identified as Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr.

The suspect, who left the scene in a white Dodge Challenger bearing Mississippi tag HLB 6391, has a woman and a toddler inside of the vehicle.

The victim was the boyfriend of the missing woman and the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the missing woman. The suspect is a convicted felon according to MDOC.

An Amber Alert has since been issued for the missing 1-year-old, identified as Amarion Malik Sims. The child is described as a bi-racial male with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

The child’s mother is Tamora Sims.

