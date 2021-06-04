Mississippi Officials Address Labor Shortages

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A shortage of employees is causing some tourism businesses along the Gulf Coast to have to operate at reduced capacity. Business owners are attempting to address the problem with a variety of incentives.

When it comes to tourism on the coast, they’re breaking records.

“We have seen occupancy numbers better than any time in the last six years. People are coming, they are traveling to coastal Mississippi,” said Karen Conner, with Coastal Mississippi tourist promotion agency.

Mississippi tourism officials say that’s because they are a drive-up market, able to cater to people who may be reluctant to fly.

But in spite of heavy demand, many restaurants, casinos, and hotels are being forced to close off rooms and tables.

“Restaurants aren’t seating at their full capacity, hotels are not at their capacity because they don’t have the staff and they don’t want their customers to have a bad experience,” said Conner.

Like Louisiana, the state of Mississippi has offered unemployed workers extra benefits worth 300 a week. But while that benefit will likely remain in Louisiana until September, it is being lifted in Mississippi next week.

“We hope that will incentivize many and we really hope that people will get out knowing that this is coming to an end,” said Conner.

Like Louisiana, Mississippi restaurant and hotel operators say their workforce is about 10% below what it should be. But some say factors besides money may be keeping some from reentering the workforce.

“It may not be the main reason. A lot of people may be hesitant about having a public interacting job,” said Kelly Griffin, with ‘Half Shell’ restaurants.

To try and fill vacant positions 30 Gulf Coast casinos, restaurants, and hotels will hold a job fair Monday morning.

“We are calling it the sure-shot. Sure shot to get a job and have a sure shot to get vaccinated,” said Conner.

Job fair organizers have partnered with Singing River Hospital to give applicants a J and J vaccine. But many employers are offering other incentives as well.

“We have a signing bonus for $100 if you get hired, $200 on your paycheck and a $300 bonus after 90 days,” said Griffin.

Some also say they will offer insurance incentives to try and fill a worker shortage that’s standing in the way of full economic recovery.

The job fair will be held at the Gulfport Courtyard by Marriott between 830 and 1130 AM Monday. Organizers say job seekers should bring their resumes.

