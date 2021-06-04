BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street

(Photo by Francis Prijatel)
By Jesse Brooks, Olivia Vidal and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting in the 500 block of Dauphine St., according to a spokesperson.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene in a residential area with some nearby hotels.

Some residents tell say they saw police arrive around 6 p.m. this evening to block the portion of Dauphine St. where the crime was reported.

Area residents say crimes like this seem to be happening more and more in their neighborhood, especially as the city starts to reopen and more people visit.

“I walked over to Rouses. The street was blocked off and a guy said a guy got shot,” said French Quarter resident Darrick Akey. “So unfortunately it didn’t really shock me that much. I hate that.”

A second French Quarter resident, Dereck “Woody” Terry, commented on tonight’s incident.

“I mean these things happen but again it’s Thursday night at 6 o’clock with a drizzle and you don’t expect something like that to go down,” said Terry. “We don’t know the real story. Hearing bits and pieces of what happened. But it’s unfortunate regardless.”

This is a developing story.

