NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspected home invader is dead after a shooting in the French Quarter, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street around 7 p.m. on June 3.

According to NOPD, the homeowner heard banging on the door of their house and armed themselves with a gun. The victim entered the house and lunged toward the homeowner, according to police. The homeowner then shot the alleged intruder, who died on scene.

Area residents say crimes like this seem to be happening more and more in their neighborhood, especially as the city starts to reopen and more people visit.

“I walked over to Rouses. The street was blocked off and a guy said a guy got shot,” said French Quarter resident Darrick Akey. “So unfortunately it didn’t really shock me that much. I hate that.”

A second French Quarter resident, Dereck “Woody” Terry, calls it unfortunate.

“I mean these things happen but again it’s Thursday night at 6 o’clock with a drizzle and you don’t expect something like that to go down,” said Terry. “We don’t know the real story. Hearing bits and pieces of what happened. But it’s unfortunate regardless.”

Police say no charges will be filed against the homeowner at this time.

