Surveillance video captures what happened before residential French Quarter shooting
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 obtained this video from the 500-block of Dauphine Street, captured in the french quarter last night.
Within a matter of minutes, it will detail a fatal shooting.
The New Orleans Police Department says around 7 p.m., a man inside of the residence heard banging on the door, got a gun, and opened the door.
Police say the victim entered the residence, and then lunged toward the person who answered the door. That’s when the man inside of the residence shot him.
