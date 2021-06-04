Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Walmart announced they will close their U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

This is the second year Walmart has closed its doors for the holiday.

According to a news release from the company, they made the decision as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in the release.

Thanksgiving Day will land on Nov. 25 this year.

The retailer said stores will be open for their normal hours Nov. 24. They said information on the store’s hours for Black Friday on Nov. 26 will be shared later.

