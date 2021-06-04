Woman killed, 5 injured in rear-end crash on I-10; alleged intoxicated driver arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after a crash on I-10 in New Orleans, according to police.

The wreck happened on I-10 West at the West End exit at around 10:39 p.m. on June 3.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Thomas Brou, 29, rear-ended an SUV carrying six passengers, causing it to hit a metal beam and overturn.

A woman was ejected from the SUV and landed on the roadway where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Five other people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brou was taken into custody and tested positive for impairment, police say. He is facing a vehicular homicide charge and five vehicular negligent injury charges.

