Woman killed, 5 injured in rear-end crash on I-10; alleged intoxicated driver arrested

Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while intoxicated, killing a woman.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after a crash on I-10 in New Orleans, according to police.

The wreck happened on I-10 West at the West End exit at around 10:39 p.m. on June 3.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Thomas Brou, 29, rear-ended an SUV carrying six passengers, causing it to hit a metal beam and overturn.

A woman was ejected from the SUV and landed on the roadway where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Five other people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brou was taken into custody and tested positive for impairment, police say. He is facing a vehicular homicide charge and five vehicular negligent injury charges.

