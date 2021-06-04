Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a woman who jumped from the Causeway Bridge was recovered, according to officials.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 29. Her body was recovered two days later.

Police say the woman has been identified and family were notified. Her name was not released.

According to the Causeway Police Department, she was reported walking northbound around 4:50 a.m. near the 0.8 mile marker, approximately one mile from the south shore.

An officer was able to intercept her, but before the officer could escort her to safety, she proceeded southbound on foot.

The officer attempted to intercept the woman again but without warning, she ran to the guardrail and jumped into Lake Ponchartrain, according to Causeway Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.