Zack: Expect periods of downpours through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - June is the wettest month of the year for us and it will certainly be living up to its name as we round out the week and head into the weekend.

Expect a good 60% coverage of storms throughout the area today as we begin this transition into a very stormy pattern. Rain could be heavy at times so when you do get stuck underneath a downpour, watch out for street flooding.

Storms only look to become more widespread for Saturday and Sunday as any outdoor plans this weekend will certainly need an indoor option. I’m going with a 70-80% storm chance through the weekend as an upper disturbance slowly moves out of Texas. Any time you have upper level energy over you during the summer it provides the focus for plentiful storms but also very efficient rain producers. We will need to be on the watch for street flooding the next several days!

High rain chances stick around even into the early part of next week before a ridge of high pressure tries to build into the area. This should lead to decreasing rain chances but increasing heat levels. Highs remain in the 80s the next several days due to the clouds and rain before the 90s make a return maybe as early as next Thursday.

