Families impacted by gun violence march for justice amid rising crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -More than 70 grieving parents came together Saturday to show solidarity with city leaders and push for an end to senseless violence.

Those families held a rally and news conference at the site where 14-year-old Jamere Alfred was shot and killed last Christmas.

Alfred was shot in the parking lot of Walgreen’s on Lake Forest Blvd.

With less than ideal weather, Laricha and John Alfred joined other grieving family members who have lost loved ones due to senseless violence.

“We figured that we have Mardi Gras in the rain, We have murders in the rain, so we had to come against all of that,” said John Alfred.

“Losing my only child on Christmas Day 2020 in New Orleans has been absolutely heart-wrenching,” said LaRicha Alfred.

Community leaders also joined in the event.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and City Council Member Cyndi Nguyen, who represents the New Orleans East area where Jamere Alfred was killed, marched with the families.

Jamere’s parents say this march is not just about them or just about one neighborhood.

“This is New Orleans. Look around. This is not about a street, a ward, a precinct. This is about family. This is about community,” said John Alfred. “We are coping just like everybody else out here.”

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson stood side by side with angry parents who are still awaiting justice.

“It’s our duty. Not just as a police officers, but also as a citizen of this city. We are all in this together. We are all impacted or affected one way or another by the senseless violence that we’re seeing among our youth,” Ferguson said. “We have to come together and get in front of this senseless violence. And if you see something as I always have said, please say something.”

John Alfred says the violence won’t be solved by just the police.

“We’re asking that you come forward. Get connected with those resources and give us the leads that we need to get these murders solved.”

No one has been arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Jamere Alfred.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

