French Quarter residents push city to finalize sales tax agreement following fatal Dauphine St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The stoop on Dauphine street of a fatal French Quarter shooting still shows signs of bloodshed, as a flower sits on the top step.

Surveillance video shows the minutes before and after that shooting, showing the 29-year-old victim knock on several doors, stumble at times, leaning on nearby buildings for support, even dropping his hat before knocking on a door across the street.

At 7:04 pm that door opens and within 2 seconds it’s apparent bystanders hear the gunshot as they duck for cover and start running.

The victim’s body falls out the door. NOPD said he died on the scene.

A man leaving that home the morning after was visibly upset.

“Just as a 10-year resident of New Orleans who is not a native. This is not why I’m here. This is not why I’m in the French Quarter. .. Yeah” According to police, the homeowner heard banging on his door, grabbed a gun, and opened the door. Police say the homeowner fired only after the victim entered the home and lunged towards the homeowner.

“It’s not okay for this to ever happen. But seven o’clock at night I think most people just feel safe being out and about any place, so that was nerve-racking,” said Chris Pendleton.

The French Quarter Management District has been trying to get more post-certified officers on the street, hoping to prevent incidents like this from happening in the first place.

“Everyone is looking to have more police in their neighborhood so they can feel safe,” said Pendleton.

Chairman Chris Pendleton says the city has yet to finalize their agreement and solidify the final budgetary piece of the quarter for the quarter sales tax.

“This is, this is low hanging fruit, this is putting more post certified officers on the street… and unfortunately these things still happen. It’s just all gotten worse because all of those resources have gone, not just within the French Quarter again these shootings are happening all over the city and the numbers of NOPD are down, and they’re going to continue to go down. Unfortunately, and so we have to support with as many resources as we can,” said Pendleton. Pendleton says what happened on Dauphine is not the administration’s fault, but it has changed at least one person. “Lives are changed forever and I haven’t even begun to wrap my head around how to move forward with this.”

The NOPD says they will not press charges against the homeowner at this time.

In a statement the city says of the sales tax agreement:

“The City and the FQMD have met and come to an agreement in principle. We believe we are on track to having an agreement that everyone is satisfied with. The remaining details are being worked out by respective legal teams, and we hope to have it all resolved soon.”

We are not able to provide a specific timetable at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.