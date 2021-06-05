BBB Accredited Business
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

