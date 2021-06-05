Motorcyclist killed in N.O. East hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 10 p.m near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Unity Drive.

An NOPD officer driving in the area was flagged down and informed of a fatal vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the officer discovered an unresponsive male lying in the road near a heavily damaged motorcycle.

Based on evidence at the scene, detectives determined that the victim was operating the motorcycle when a hit-and-run crash occurred with another unknown vehicle which fled the scene.

No additional information is currently available. Detectives are working to identify and locate any other subjects involved in this incident.

