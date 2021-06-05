BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in N.O. East hit-and-run crash

NOPD cruiser
NOPD cruiser
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 10 p.m near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Unity Drive.

An NOPD officer driving in the area was flagged down and informed of a fatal vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the officer discovered an unresponsive male lying in the road near a heavily damaged motorcycle.

Based on evidence at the scene, detectives determined that the victim was operating the motorcycle when a hit-and-run crash occurred with another unknown vehicle which fled the scene.

No additional information is currently available. Detectives are working to identify and locate any other subjects involved in this incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Uber driver has car stolen by passenger in New Orleans East
Uber driver has car stolen by passenger in New Orleans East

Latest News

Flash Flood Watch this weekend
Heavy rain this weekend; Flash Flood Watch in effect
Saturday morning headlines
Saturday morning headlines
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
French Quarter residents push city to finalize sales tax agreement following fatal Dauphine St. shooting
David Wisham Sr. and Kenneth Jones Jr. are suspects in the shooting deaths of a mother and...
NOPD arrests suspects in 2013 double-murder case