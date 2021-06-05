Nicondra: Wet weekend continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday is a wash out and Sunday isn’t looking much better. There’s plenty of moisture to fuel storms across the region with an upper level low stuck to our west over Texas. The circulation combined with high pressure to the east will continue to push moisture from the Gulf north over the next several days. Several swirls of energy will also flow through the circulation helping to create periods with some intense widespread rainfall. A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening as individual storms can drop several inches of rain very quickly in this environment leading to street flooding.

Temperatures on Saturday were below normal in the middle 70s due to the cloud cover and rain. Sunday may bring a few more breaks allowing highs to start to creep up slightly into the middle 70s. Overnight lows will remain mild in the low to mid 70s. Rain coverage should taper down towards the end of the week. By Thursday into Friday coverage will be dialed down to a more typical afternoon thunderstorms.

