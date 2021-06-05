NOPD arrests suspects in 2013 double-murder case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD arrests two men accused in the killing of two women in 2013.

David Wisham Sr. and Kenneth Jones Jr. are suspects in the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter found dead in New Orleans East.

Lisa and Ryesha Arbuthnot were found shot on the I-10 service road.

The NOPD identified Wisham and Jones as suspects in April.

They were already in custody in Baton Rouge.

Both have been transported to New Orleans and booked with two counts of second-degree murder.

