Parents of young murder victim organizes rally and march to stop the violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -LaRicha and John Alfred live with the heartache of losing a child every day.

“This is grief like no other,” says LaRicha Alfred.

“What I find ironic is Jamere was a peacemaker and yet, he fell victim to this type of crime,” says John Alfred.

Someone shot and killed 14 year old Jamere Alfred on Christmas Day in the parking lot of Walgreens in New Orleans East.

Jamere was a talented musician and loved to play football.

“Jamere was one of my students. He was an outstanding drummer. He was in the Roots of Music. He was just gifted,” says Coach Rob Hunt.

He’s described as a loving, caring child. His parents refused to accept Jamere’s murder as another statistic. They immediately began a crusade to stop the violence that plaques New Orleans.

“Our lives changed. Now, we have to operate in justice for Jamere and justice for other people,” says LaRicha.

“We’re fed up. We’re tired, and we’re tired of living in fear,” says John.

They point to the amount of juvenile crime that’s become a serious issue, whether juveniles are the suspects or the victims.

They’re not meeting with other families who’ve lost children to violence, and they say it’s therapeutic for everyone involved.

“We understand what they’re going through. We understand the anger, the questions, the whys and whens. We became a sounding board for them, and for us, it also strengthened us,” says John.

They say it will take the entire community coming together for change. It’s the reason they’ve organized a march and rally against gun violence in their fight for justice.

“We know the issue exist. This is the first step in doing something about the issue,” says John.

“It’s time for everybody to stop being quiet,” says LaRicha.

They say more than 70 mothers effected by gun violence will attend, along with members of the criminal justice system, pastors and even mental health workers.

“We have over 72 mothers that are out there hurting, so you’ve got to fight for them. We’ve said from day one, this wasn’t a fight for just us, this is going to be a fight for everyone,” says John.

The march and rally will begin at 10 A.M. Saturday morning at Walgreens on Lake Forest Blvd. in New Orleans East.

