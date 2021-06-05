Powerball adding another day for 3 drawings a week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There will soon be another chance to win at Powerball each week. A new weekly drawing will be added to Mondays.

Starting on Aug. 23, 2021, Powerball will be drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. All other aspects of the game, including its matrix, prize levels, odds, and drawing operations, will remain the same.

“Powerball is giving players more opportunities to play and win during the week,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “The chance to win a multimillion-dollar jackpot on Mondays is certainly one way to beat the Monday doldrums.”

The multidraw option for Powerball will temporarily be suspended after June 16, 2021. This will be done in order to prepare for the new weekly drawing. The multidraw will resume after the additional drawing day has been launched.

The addition means there will be five multi-million dollar lottery drawings each week in Louisiana. MegaMillions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can buy your first Monday Powerball drawing ticket on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.