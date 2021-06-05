Woman wanted in connection to case of Hammond man missing since Labor Day of last year

BBB Accredited Business
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sherrif’s Office has named a woman as a suspect connected to the sudden disappearance of a Hammond man last seen on Sept. 7, 2020, said Chief Jimmy Travis. This is the first major development in the case made public by law enforcement officials.

Jonathan Tucker, 22, was reported missing after he didn’t return home from a night out partying with friends on Labor Day. He was last seen in the 600 block of Susan Drive in Hammond.

Travis said that Christie “BeBe” McKnight, 30, of Hammond, is wanted by detectives on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of justice related to Tucker’s disappearance.

McKnight is believed to currently be somewhere in Texas, possibly the Houston-Katy area, Travis said. She has been entered into a national database as a wanted person.

Anyone with information as to McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-554-5245.

